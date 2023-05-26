FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FTCI stock has gone down by -5.96%, with a monthly gain of 10.51% and a quarterly surge of 5.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.65% for FTC Solar Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for FTCI stock, with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTCI is $4.69, which is $1.77 above the current price. The public float for FTCI is 43.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTCI on May 26, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

FTCI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) has decreased by -12.35 when compared to last closing price of 3.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/08/21 that Clover Health, Stitch Fix, Coupa Software: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

FTCI Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTCI fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.93. In addition, FTC Solar Inc. saw 5.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTCI starting from Cherukupalli Nagendra, who sale 137,820 shares at the price of $3.28 back on May 15. After this action, Cherukupalli Nagendra now owns 1,690,014 shares of FTC Solar Inc., valued at $451,598 using the latest closing price.

Mullings Tamara, the Director of FTC Solar Inc., sale 22,000 shares at $3.17 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Mullings Tamara is holding 218,605 shares at $69,741 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.91 for the present operating margin

-22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for FTC Solar Inc. stands at -80.94. The total capital return value is set at -93.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.22. Equity return is now at value -105.70, with -55.00 for asset returns.

Based on FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.78. Total debt to assets is 0.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.