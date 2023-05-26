Home  »  Companies   »  FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Down Despite Recent Ma...

FREYR Battery (FREY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) has plunged by -4.15 when compared to previous closing price of 7.47, but the company has seen a -2.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.67.

The public float for FREY is 113.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FREY was 2.44M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY stock saw an increase of -2.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.77% and a quarterly increase of -13.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for FREYR Battery (FREY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for FREY stock, with a simple moving average of -31.46% for the last 200 days.

FREY Trading at -4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.20. In addition, FREYR Battery saw -17.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -13.20, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, FREYR Battery (FREY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

