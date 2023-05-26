Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FOSL is at 2.04.

The public float for FOSL is 46.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for FOSL on May 26, 2023 was 654.20K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FOSL) stock’s latest price update

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.19. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FOSL’s Market Performance

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has experienced a 7.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.82% drop in the past month, and a -46.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.49% for FOSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.38% for FOSL’s stock, with a -44.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOSL Trading at -25.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -31.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, Fossil Group Inc. saw -46.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.