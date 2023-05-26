Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FBIO is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBIO is $7.58, which is $7.91 above the current market price. The public float for FBIO is 75.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for FBIO on May 26, 2023 was 694.19K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) has increased by 2.84 when compared to last closing price of 0.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FBIO’s Market Performance

FBIO’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.80% and a quarterly drop of -32.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.81% for Fortress Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.10% for FBIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -37.31% for the last 200 days.

FBIO Trading at -29.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -34.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6518. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 2,395,209 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Feb 10. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,349,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S purchase 1,197,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 14,752,034 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -114.30. Equity return is now at value -169.10, with -29.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.