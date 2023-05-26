FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has seen a 7.62% increase in the past week, with a 43.71% gain in the past month, and a -5.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.90% for NOTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.62% for NOTE stock, with a simple moving average of -49.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) is $6.50, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for NOTE is 99.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOTE on May 26, 2023 was 2.62M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) has increased by 1.27 when compared to last closing price of 2.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NOTE Trading at 23.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.86%, as shares surge +33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. saw -62.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from McChrystal Stanley A, who purchase 23,000 shares at the price of $2.19 back on May 18. After this action, McChrystal Stanley A now owns 181,436 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., valued at $50,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc. stands at -191.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.