First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock Faces 3.41% Weekly Volatility

The stock of First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has gone down by -1.20% for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a 21.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.05% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for FSLR’s stock, with a 21.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 520.57x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.

The public float for FSLR is 101.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSLR on May 26, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has surged by 0.07 when compared to previous closing price of 200.94, but the company has seen a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Boeing, First Solar, and Viking Therapeutics Notch Stellar Performances Over the Last Year

FSLR Trading at -1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.61. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 34.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Sweeney Michael T, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $205.14 back on May 22. After this action, Sweeney Michael T now owns 19,647 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $1,435,980 using the latest closing price.

POST WILLIAM J, the Director of First Solar Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $218.52 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that POST WILLIAM J is holding 24,207 shares at $2,185,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.