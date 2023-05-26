FIGS Inc. (FIGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has soared by 3.20 in relation to previous closing price of 8.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Figs Stock Plunges as Revenue Forecast Is Cut. Analysts Cite ‘Supply-Chain Chaos.’

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for FIGS is $8.31, which is -$0.08 below the current market price. The public float for FIGS is 120.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume for FIGS on May 26, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

The stock of FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has seen a 3.84% increase in the past week, with a 22.13% rise in the past month, and a -6.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for FIGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for FIGS’s stock, with a 4.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FIGS Trading at 20.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares surge +16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 34,448 shares at the price of $7.83 back on May 09. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 1,503,177 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $269,728 using the latest closing price.

Spear Catherine Eva, the Chief Executive Officer of FIGS Inc., purchase 40,000 shares at $6.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Spear Catherine Eva is holding 797,073 shares at $242,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.