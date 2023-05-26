Fabrinet (FN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.98x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Fabrinet (FN) by analysts is $122.80, which is $16.83 above the current market price. The public float for FN is 35.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of FN was 317.04K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

FN) stock’s latest price update

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN)’s stock price has soared by 8.14 in relation to previous closing price of 97.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FN’s Market Performance

Fabrinet (FN) has seen a 10.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.86% gain in the past month and a -12.30% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for FN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.96% for FN’s stock, with a -7.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FN Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.48. In addition, Fabrinet saw -17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from Archer Edward T., who sale 2,147 shares at the price of $119.58 back on Mar 02. After this action, Archer Edward T. now owns 14,213 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $256,738 using the latest closing price.

Olson Rollance E., the Director of Fabrinet, sale 5,000 shares at $126.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Olson Rollance E. is holding 34,699 shares at $631,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+11.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fabrinet stands at +8.86. The total capital return value is set at 16.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Fabrinet (FN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.43. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fabrinet (FN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.