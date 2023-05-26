Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXPE is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EXPE is $124.28, which is $30.97 above the current price. The public float for EXPE is 146.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXPE on May 26, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) has increased by 2.65 when compared to last closing price of 93.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.52% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that Booking and Expedia Post Strong Sales on Surging Travel Demand

EXPE’s Market Performance

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a -2.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.59% rise in the past month, and a -8.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.77% for EXPE’s stock, with a -3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXPE Trading at 2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.37. In addition, Expedia Group Inc. saw 9.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 462 shares at the price of $91.66 back on May 15. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 9,517 shares of Expedia Group Inc., valued at $42,347 using the latest closing price.

Soliday Lance A, the Chief Accounting Officer of Expedia Group Inc., sale 5,387 shares at $106.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Soliday Lance A is holding 9,270 shares at $576,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc. stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 15.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.