Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is $86.52, which is $5.69 above the current market price. The public float for EXAS is 176.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. On May 26, 2023, EXAS’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

EXAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has plunged by -2.02 when compared to previous closing price of 82.50, but the company has seen a -0.55% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Exact Sciences Stock Gains as ‘Doubts Turn to Exuberance’

EXAS’s Market Performance

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has seen a -0.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 28.96% gain in the past month and a 34.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.35% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of 52.55% for the last 200 days.

EXAS Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.79. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw 63.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 6,087 shares at the price of $80.00 back on May 10. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 80,314 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $486,960 using the latest closing price.

ORVILLE JACOB A, the General Manager, Screening of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that ORVILLE JACOB A is holding 6,423 shares at $400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.79 for the present operating margin

+67.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -29.91. The total capital return value is set at -11.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.10. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -8.20 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 80.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.68. Total debt to assets is 36.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.