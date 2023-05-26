Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Xylem Inc.’s (XYL) Stock

The stock of Xylem Inc. (XYL) has seen a -5.30% decrease in the past week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month, and a -3.43% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for XYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.72% for XYL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) is above average at 48.15x. The 36-month beta value for XYL is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XYL is $116.33, which is $20.99 above than the current price. The public float for XYL is 178.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume of XYL on May 26, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

XYL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL) has plunged by -2.15 when compared to previous closing price of 101.06, but the company has seen a -5.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Xylem Is a Water Stock to Buy Now

XYL Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL fell by -5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.64. In addition, Xylem Inc. saw -10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Decker Patrick, who sale 56,298 shares at the price of $98.19 back on Mar 13. After this action, Decker Patrick now owns 287,564 shares of Xylem Inc., valued at $5,527,837 using the latest closing price.

Yarkadas Hayati, the SVP & President, EU, WI & GLS of Xylem Inc., sale 15,942 shares at $100.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Yarkadas Hayati is holding 12,146 shares at $1,601,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Xylem Inc. (XYL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.