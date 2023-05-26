Evaluating the Ups and Downs of The Beauty Health Company’s (SKIN) Stock

The stock of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen a -15.72% decrease in the past week, with a -25.22% drop in the past month, and a -23.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.44% for SKIN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKIN is $18.00, which is $10.12 above than the current price. The public float for SKIN is 131.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.72% of that float. The average trading volume of SKIN on May 26, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

The stock price of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has plunged by -10.75 when compared to previous closing price of 9.67, but the company has seen a -15.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Beauty Health Stock Jumps on Earnings and Strong Outlook

SKIN Trading at -25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -26.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN fell by -17.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+66.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beauty Health Company stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 439.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.46. Total debt to assets is 74.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

In summary, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.