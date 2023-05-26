Evaluating the Ups and Downs of 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) Stock

The stock of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has gone down by -6.32% for the week, with a -6.86% drop in the past month and a -19.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.49% for DDD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.29% for DDD’s stock, with a -15.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is $9.00, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for DDD is 127.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DDD on May 26, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

DDD) stock’s latest price update

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 8.27. However, the company has seen a -6.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DDD Trading at -13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares sank -9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDD fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.60. In addition, 3D Systems Corporation saw 8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDD starting from Clinton Malissia, who sale 8,685 shares at the price of $8.58 back on May 18. After this action, Clinton Malissia now owns 62,785 shares of 3D Systems Corporation, valued at $74,489 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Andrew Martin, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of 3D Systems Corporation, sale 7,787 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Johnson Andrew Martin is holding 178,434 shares at $73,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.58 for the present operating margin

+36.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3D Systems Corporation stands at -22.92. The total capital return value is set at -8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.57. Equity return is now at value -16.80, with -8.70 for asset returns.

Based on 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.02. Total debt to assets is 34.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.