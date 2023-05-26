Evaluating the Impact of -0.21 Increase on Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s (PAGP) Stock

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has seen a 0.85% increase in the past week, with a 5.04% gain in the past month, and a 3.36% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for PAGP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for PAGP’s stock, with a 10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) by analysts is $16.35, which is $2.03 above the current market price. The public float for PAGP is 189.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of PAGP was 2.78M shares.

PAGP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 14.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PAGP Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from Chiang Willie CW, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $13.25 back on May 08. After this action, Chiang Willie CW now owns 256,704 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $993,525 using the latest closing price.

DeSanctis Ellen, the Director of Plains GP Holdings L.P., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that DeSanctis Ellen is holding 10,000 shares at $119,803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Equity return is now at value 14.10, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.