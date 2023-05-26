Equinix Inc. (EQIX) Stock Showcases -2.21% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Equinix Inc. (EQIX) has seen a -1.93% decrease in the past week, with a 0.07% gain in the past month, and a 3.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for EQIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for EQIX’s stock, with a 5.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX) is 80.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQIX is 0.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is $795.00, which is $85.6 above the current market price. The public float for EQIX is 92.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On May 26, 2023, EQIX’s average trading volume was 401.73K shares.

EQIX) stock’s latest price update

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX)’s stock price has soared by 4.75 in relation to previous closing price of 675.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Equinix CEO Says Demand Remains ‘Voracious’

EQIX Trading at -0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQIX fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $722.65. In addition, Equinix Inc. saw 7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQIX starting from PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who sale 75 shares at the price of $738.20 back on May 16. After this action, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B now owns 17,627 shares of Equinix Inc., valued at $55,365 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Michael Earl, the Chief Sales Officer of Equinix Inc., sale 1,600 shares at $739.50 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Campbell Michael Earl is holding 12,906 shares at $1,183,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.46 for the present operating margin

+60.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinix Inc. stands at +9.70. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Equinix Inc. (EQIX), the company’s capital structure generated 143.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.87. Total debt to assets is 54.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 140.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equinix Inc. (EQIX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.