EnerSys (ENS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS)’s stock price has soared by 14.44 in relation to previous closing price of 84.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) Right Now?

EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EnerSys (ENS) is $98.00, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for ENS is 40.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENS on May 26, 2023 was 181.34K shares.

ENS’s Market Performance

ENS stock saw an increase of 11.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.00% and a quarterly increase of 9.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for EnerSys (ENS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.31% for ENS’s stock, with a 27.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENS Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.01% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +16.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENS rose by +11.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.86. In addition, EnerSys saw 30.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENS starting from Zogby Andrew M., who sale 4,352 shares at the price of $90.66 back on Feb 15. After this action, Zogby Andrew M. now owns 26,030 shares of EnerSys, valued at $394,552 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for EnerSys stands at +4.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.38. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on EnerSys (ENS), the company’s capital structure generated 91.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.88. Total debt to assets is 36.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EnerSys (ENS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.