Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen a 0.14% increase in the past week, with a 0.97% gain in the past month, and a -9.59% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for ERF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for ERF’s stock, with a -8.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ERF is $20.49, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for ERF is 213.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume for ERF on May 26, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ERF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has decreased by -1.36 when compared to last closing price of 14.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ERF Trading at -0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.45. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw -17.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enerplus Corporation stands at +38.85. The total capital return value is set at 94.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 72.89. Equity return is now at value 105.40, with 50.50 for asset returns.

Based on Enerplus Corporation (ERF), the company’s capital structure generated 26.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.78. Total debt to assets is 14.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.