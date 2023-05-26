Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.41 compared to its previous closing price of 17.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Right Now?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESI is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESI is $21.95, which is $3.65 above the current price. The public float for ESI is 224.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESI on May 26, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

ESI’s Market Performance

The stock of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen a -1.51% decrease in the past week, with a 3.98% rise in the past month, and a -10.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for ESI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.47% for ESI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.16% for the last 200 days.

ESI Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESI fell by -1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.05. In addition, Element Solutions Inc saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESI starting from FRANKLIN MARTIN E, who purchase 135,000 shares at the price of $18.90 back on Nov 18. After this action, FRANKLIN MARTIN E now owns 1,037,000 shares of Element Solutions Inc, valued at $2,551,500 using the latest closing price.

FRANKLIN MARTIN E, the Director of Element Solutions Inc, purchase 350,000 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that FRANKLIN MARTIN E is holding 902,000 shares at $6,699,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.00 for the present operating margin

+54.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Element Solutions Inc stands at +2.74. The total capital return value is set at 26.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.05. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Element Solutions Inc (ESI), the company’s capital structure generated 145.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.29. Total debt to assets is 35.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.93.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Element Solutions Inc (ESI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.