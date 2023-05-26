Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 125.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EA is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EA is $139.36, which is $14.01 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.13% of that float. The average trading volume for EA on May 26, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

EA’s Market Performance

EA’s stock has seen a -0.64% decrease for the week, with a 0.22% rise in the past month and a 14.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.80% for the last 200 days.

EA Trading at 1.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.50. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw 2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 2,899 shares at the price of $125.61 back on May 22. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 92,809 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $364,139 using the latest closing price.

Simonson Richard A, the Director of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $125.66 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Simonson Richard A is holding 58,723 shares at $1,256,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.05 for the present operating margin

+75.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +10.80. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.