Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) is 6.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EGO is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is $12.46, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for EGO is 156.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. On May 26, 2023, EGO’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) has decreased by -1.87 when compared to last closing price of 10.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.15% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EGO’s Market Performance

EGO’s stock has fallen by -5.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.88% and a quarterly rise of 11.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Eldorado Gold Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.86% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 20.08% for the last 200 days.

EGO Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -5.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.13. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at -5.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.26. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), the company’s capital structure generated 15.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.76. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.