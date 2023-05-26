Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 83.84. However, the company has seen a -6.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/28/22 that Edwards Lifesciences Stock Slumps on Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is above average at 33.98x. The 36-month beta value for EW is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EW is $94.20, which is $12.35 above than the current price. The public float for EW is 602.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. The average trading volume of EW on May 26, 2023 was 3.04M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW’s stock has seen a -6.59% decrease for the week, with a -6.59% drop in the past month and a 7.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.09% for EW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.81% for the last 200 days.

EW Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.63. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw 9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Wood Larry L, who sale 6,421 shares at the price of $84.23 back on May 24. After this action, Wood Larry L now owns 213,794 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $540,841 using the latest closing price.

Ullem Scott B., the CVP, Chief Financial Officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 80,700 shares at $88.54 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Ullem Scott B. is holding 18,294 shares at $7,145,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.63 for the present operating margin

+78.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +28.28. The total capital return value is set at 26.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.46. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 11.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.64. Total debt to assets is 8.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.