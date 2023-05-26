Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has soared by 2.58 in relation to previous closing price of 4.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is above average at 9.34x. The 36-month beta value for KODK is also noteworthy at 3.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KODK is $1.00, The public float for KODK is 55.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. The average trading volume of KODK on May 26, 2023 was 575.64K shares.

KODK’s Market Performance

KODK’s stock has seen a 12.33% increase for the week, with a 50.45% rise in the past month and a 43.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for Eastman Kodak Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.08% for KODK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.90% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at 31.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +51.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 62.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $4.59 back on May 22. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 155,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $13,770 using the latest closing price.

SILECK MICHAEL, the Director of Eastman Kodak Company, purchase 15,000 shares at $4.39 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SILECK MICHAEL is holding 74,575 shares at $65,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+14.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Company stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 29.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.59. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.