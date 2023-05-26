Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has gone up by 8.13% for the week, with a 17.92% rise in the past month and a 16.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.91% for LPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.79% for LPG’s stock, with a 40.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is above average at 7.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is $26.20, which is -$1.39 below the current market price. The public float for LPG is 33.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPG on May 26, 2023 was 623.17K shares.

LPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) has jumped by 4.33 compared to previous close of 23.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LPG Trading at 17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares surge +10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPG rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.38. In addition, Dorian LPG Ltd. saw 40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPG starting from HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.85 back on Mar 31. After this action, HADJIPATERAS JOHN C now owns 1,735,837 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd., valued at $198,500 using the latest closing price.

HADJIPATERAS JOHN C, the President and CEO of Dorian LPG Ltd., purchase 10,000 shares at $19.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that HADJIPATERAS JOHN C is holding 126,000 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.18 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorian LPG Ltd. stands at +26.23. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.79. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.16. Total debt to assets is 41.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.