Domo Inc. (DOMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO)’s stock price has plunge by -14.23relation to previous closing price of 14.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.97% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DOMO is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DOMO is $21.75, which is $9.03 above the current market price. The public float for DOMO is 30.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume for DOMO on May 26, 2023 was 617.78K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Domo Inc. (DOMO) has seen a -14.97% decrease in the past week, with a -21.48% drop in the past month, and a -15.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.74% for DOMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.56% for DOMO stock, with a simple moving average of -22.29% for the last 200 days.

DOMO Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -20.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO fell by -15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -10.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from Daniel Daniel David III, who purchase 47,500 shares at the price of $14.42 back on Apr 13. After this action, Daniel Daniel David III now owns 47,500 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $684,808 using the latest closing price.

Jolley David R, the Chief Financial Officer of Domo Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Jolley David R is holding 230,000 shares at $70,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.79 for the present operating margin

+76.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -34.20. Equity return is now at value 74.70, with -46.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Domo Inc. (DOMO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.