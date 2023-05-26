DLocal Limited’s (DLO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, DLO stock has gone down by -9.50%, with a monthly decline of -7.06% and a quarterly plunge of -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for DLocal Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.29% for DLO’s stock, with a -28.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.60x.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for DLO is 144.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.16% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of DLO was 1.68M shares.

DLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) has dropped by -7.46 compared to previous close of 13.80. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/21 that DLocal, the Week’s Only IPO, Makes Its Debut

DLO Trading at -11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.02. In addition, DLocal Limited saw -17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.