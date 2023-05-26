Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is $8.41, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for DSEY is 313.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DSEY on May 26, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

DSEY) stock’s latest price update

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 8.37. However, the company has seen a 1.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DSEY’s Market Performance

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has seen a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.08% gain in the past month and a 45.57% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.53% for DSEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.57% for DSEY stock, with a simple moving average of 35.64% for the last 200 days.

DSEY Trading at 2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.66%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSEY rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, Diversey Holdings Ltd. saw 96.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSEY

Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.