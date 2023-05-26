Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) by analysts is $12.33, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for APPS is 95.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of APPS was 1.82M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

APPS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)’s stock price has plunge by -42.97relation to previous closing price of 14.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -41.30% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APPS’s Market Performance

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a -41.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.19% decline in the past month and a -24.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for APPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.47% for APPS’s stock, with a -44.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APPS Trading at -32.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -31.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -41.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc. saw -46.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Mar 16. After this action, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III now owns 1,612,789 shares of Digital Turbine Inc., valued at $359,100 using the latest closing price.

STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the Chief Executive Officer of Digital Turbine Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $10.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III is holding 1,647,789 shares at $368,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.34 for the present operating margin

+39.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 15.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.02. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 104.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.10. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.