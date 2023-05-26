Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has increased by 3.77 when compared to last closing price of 3.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is 2.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DSX is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is $4.65, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for DSX is 74.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On May 26, 2023, DSX’s average trading volume was 524.34K shares.

DSX’s Market Performance

DSX’s stock has seen a 0.13% increase for the week, with a -6.19% drop in the past month and a -19.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Diana Shipping Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.20% for DSX’s stock, with a -10.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DSX Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw -4.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.52 for the present operating margin

+57.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at +41.06. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), the company’s capital structure generated 136.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.65. Total debt to assets is 56.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.