Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is above average at 3.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is $8.25, which is $5.5 above the current market price. The public float for DXLG is 54.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXLG on May 26, 2023 was 695.96K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) has increased by 4.99 when compared to last closing price of 3.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DXLG’s Market Performance

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has seen a -11.70% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.70% decline in the past month and a -32.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for DXLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.71% for DXLG’s stock, with a -31.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXLG Trading at -17.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG fell by -11.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.32. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc. saw -40.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 26,677 shares at the price of $6.19 back on Mar 16. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 9,399,297 shares of Destination XL Group Inc., valued at $165,235 using the latest closing price.

Gaeta Anthony, the Chief Stores Officer of Destination XL Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Gaeta Anthony is holding 133,711 shares at $62,527 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc. stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 79.10, with 27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.