Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, DECK stock has gone up by 2.82%, with a monthly decline of -1.63% and a quarterly surge of 15.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Deckers Outdoor Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for DECK stock, with a simple moving average of 18.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) Right Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DECK is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DECK is $527.94, which is $41.7 above the current price. The public float for DECK is 26.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DECK on May 26, 2023 was 364.61K shares.

DECK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) has increased by 3.91 when compared to last closing price of 450.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Deckers Didn’t Offer Great Black Friday Deals. That’s Good News for the Stock.

DECK Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DECK rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $475.45. In addition, Deckers Outdoor Corporation saw 17.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DECK starting from Powers David, who sale 35,957 shares at the price of $400.87 back on Feb 21. After this action, Powers David now owns 92,252 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, valued at $14,414,083 using the latest closing price.

Shanahan Lauri M, the Director of Deckers Outdoor Corporation, sale 2,529 shares at $406.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Shanahan Lauri M is holding 7,843 shares at $1,028,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.90 for the present operating margin

+49.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deckers Outdoor Corporation stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 32.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.13. Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 19.50 for asset returns.

Based on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK), the company’s capital structure generated 14.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.61. Total debt to assets is 9.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.