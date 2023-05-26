Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is above average at 18.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) is $25.75, which is $5.92 above the current market price. The public float for CUZ is 150.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUZ on May 26, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

CUZ stock's latest price update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ)’s stock price has plunge by -2.27relation to previous closing price of 20.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.20% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ’s stock has fallen by -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.27% and a quarterly drop of -21.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Cousins Properties Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for CUZ’s stock, with a -18.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CUZ Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.47. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw -21.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from MCCOLL JOHN S, who sale 36,975 shares at the price of $24.93 back on Feb 28. After this action, MCCOLL JOHN S now owns 30,814 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated, valued at $921,602 using the latest closing price.

Roper Pamela F, the EVP, General Counsel of Cousins Properties Incorporated, sale 6,095 shares at $25.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Roper Pamela F is holding 42,241 shares at $157,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.07 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated stands at +21.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.40. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 52.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.53. Total debt to assets is 32.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.