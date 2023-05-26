Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is above average at 35.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.

The public float for COST is 441.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COST on May 26, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

COST) stock’s latest price update

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST)’s stock price has plunge by 0.79relation to previous closing price of 482.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/03/23 that Costco’s Sales Fall Short as Earnings Beat Forecasts

COST’s Market Performance

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has experienced a -2.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.64% drop in the past month, and a -0.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for COST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.96% for COST’s stock, with a -2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COST Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COST fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $495.52. In addition, Costco Wholesale Corporation saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COST starting from Frates Caton, who sale 600 shares at the price of $497.35 back on Apr 11. After this action, Frates Caton now owns 4,320 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation, valued at $298,408 using the latest closing price.

GALANTI RICHARD A, the Executive VP and CFO of Costco Wholesale Corporation, sale 2,068 shares at $483.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that GALANTI RICHARD A is holding 25,350 shares at $999,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COST

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.