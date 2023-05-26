Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 13.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is $90.75, which is -$2.13 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 345.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On May 26, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 93.50. However, the company has seen a -2.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has fallen by -2.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.97% and a quarterly rise of 2.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.54% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for ED’s stock, with a -1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ED Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.23. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw -2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 24 shares at the price of $98.47 back on Apr 28. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 19,496 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.

HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 24 shares at $98.47 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,261 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.