Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has jumped by 0.89 compared to previous close of 10.15. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Right Now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $13.08, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for SBS is 338.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBS on May 26, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

SBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a 10.36% rise in the past month, and a 3.93% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for SBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.18% for SBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.57% for the last 200 days.

SBS Trading at 6.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +9.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBS fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo saw -1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.88 for the present operating margin

+34.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stands at +14.15. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.