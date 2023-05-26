CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.08x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) by analysts is $68.33, which is $10.76 above the current market price. The public float for CMS is 288.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CMS was 2.14M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CMS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has decreased by -1.55 when compared to last closing price of 58.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CMS’s Market Performance

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a -2.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.39% decline in the past month and a -5.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for CMS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.66% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -7.53% for the last 200 days.

CMS Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS fell by -2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.32. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from Rich Brian F, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $61.72 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rich Brian F now owns 91,927 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $246,880 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,250 shares at $60.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 62,881 shares at $75,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.