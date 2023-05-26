Chubb Limited (CB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.79 in relation to previous closing price of 194.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) is above average at 15.31x. The 36-month beta value for CB is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CB is $242.93, which is $51.88 above than the current price. The public float for CB is 413.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CB on May 26, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB’s stock has seen a -5.01% decrease for the week, with a -3.92% drop in the past month and a -9.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for Chubb Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.41% for CB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.52% for the last 200 days.

CB Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.97. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Shasta Theodore, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $189.73 back on Mar 20. After this action, Shasta Theodore now owns 14,488 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $189,730 using the latest closing price.

Keogh John W, the President & COO of Chubb Limited, sale 23,871 shares at $212.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Keogh John W is holding 272,062 shares at $5,064,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.