Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is $8.00, which is $6.42 above the current market price. The public float for CDIO is 4.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDIO on May 26, 2023 was 3.51M shares.

CDIO) stock’s latest price update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.70 in comparison to its previous close of 1.32, however, the company has experienced a 8.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDIO’s Market Performance

CDIO’s stock has risen by 8.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.98% and a quarterly rise of 42.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.21% for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.61% for CDIO’s stock, with a -63.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CDIO Trading at -43.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares sank -35.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7647. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw 49.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.