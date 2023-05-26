Canaan Inc. (CAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAN is 3.25.

The public float for CAN is 31.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAN on May 26, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has dropped by -14.38 in relation to previous closing price of 2.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAN’s Market Performance

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has experienced a -10.93% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.03% drop in the past month, and a -19.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for CAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.78% for CAN’s stock, with a -23.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAN Trading at -17.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -19.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 7.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.