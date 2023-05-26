Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stock Sees a-8.68 Decrease

The stock of Caleres Inc. (CAL) has seen a -20.93% decrease in the past week, with a -17.70% drop in the past month, and a -27.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for CAL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.45% for CAL’s stock, with a -23.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Right Now?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CAL is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CAL is $32.25, which is $16.24 above the current price. The public float for CAL is 34.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAL on May 26, 2023 was 550.02K shares.

CAL) stock’s latest price update

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL)’s stock price has dropped by -8.68 in relation to previous closing price of 20.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CAL Trading at -16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAL fell by -20.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Caleres Inc. saw -16.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAL starting from Freidman Daniel R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Feb 15. After this action, Freidman Daniel R now owns 53,498 shares of Caleres Inc., valued at $130,000 using the latest closing price.

SULLIVAN DIANE M, the Executive Chair of Caleres Inc., sale 1,280 shares at $26.19 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that SULLIVAN DIANE M is holding 110,236 shares at $33,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAL

Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Caleres Inc. (CAL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.