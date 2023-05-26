Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) by analysts is $112.43, which is $17.33 above the current market price. The public float for BAH is 129.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BAH was 892.66K shares.

BAH) stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.11 compared to its previous closing price of 89.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Judge Rebuffs DOJ Request to Block Booz Allen’s Cybersecurity Deal

BAH’s Market Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has experienced a 2.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.57% drop in the past month, and a -0.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for BAH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.64% for BAH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.56% for the last 200 days.

BAH Trading at 1.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.90. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAH starting from Thompson Elizabeth M, who sale 27,925 shares at the price of $99.00 back on Apr 21. After this action, Thompson Elizabeth M now owns 20,474 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, valued at $2,764,575 using the latest closing price.

Dotson Judith, the Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, sale 15,000 shares at $104.24 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Dotson Judith is holding 62,240 shares at $1,563,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.19 for the present operating margin

+22.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation stands at +5.54. The total capital return value is set at 17.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.14. Equity return is now at value 41.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 296.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 51.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 284.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.