Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 6.96. However, the company has seen a -1.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Blink Charging Gets Big Post Office Contract. Shares Drop.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.71.

The average price predicted for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) by analysts is $17.11, which is $10.2 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 41.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 34.38% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BLNK was 2.06M shares.

BLNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has seen a -1.91% decrease in the past week, with a -0.07% drop in the past month, and a -23.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for BLNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.93% for BLNK’s stock, with a -46.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLNK Trading at -6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 125 shares at the price of $7.00 back on May 25. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 4,052,491 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $876 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Former Dir., Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co., sale 20,000 shares at $7.13 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 4,052,616 shares at $142,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.