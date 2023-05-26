BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has plunge by -2.62relation to previous closing price of 97.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.64% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) is $117.76, which is $20.68 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BILL on May 26, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stock saw an increase of -2.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.23% and a quarterly increase of 10.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for BILL’s stock, with a -14.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BILL Trading at 16.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +21.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.92. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from JACOBS BRIAN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $98.70 back on May 09. After this action, JACOBS BRIAN now owns 2,826 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $197,398 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 6,008 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $570,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.