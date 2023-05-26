Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is $4.00, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for BNTC is 25.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNTC on May 26, 2023 was 289.20K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BNTC) stock’s latest price update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC)’s stock price has increased by 13.39 compared to its previous closing price of 0.21. However, the company has seen a 19.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BNTC’s Market Performance

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has experienced a 19.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.40% rise in the past month, and a -15.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.44% for BNTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.89% for BNTC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.85% for the last 200 days.

BNTC Trading at 9.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.67%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC rose by +19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2129. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw 38.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24457.53 for the present operating margin

-449.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Benitec Biopharma Inc. stands at -24942.47. The total capital return value is set at -149.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.29.

Based on Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC), the company’s capital structure generated 28.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.96. Total debt to assets is 13.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.