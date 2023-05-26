Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) by analysts is $5.84, which is $0.22 above the current market price. The public float for BSBR is 3.27B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BSBR was 1.20M shares.

BSBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) has decreased by -0.09 when compared to last closing price of 5.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BSBR’s Market Performance

BSBR’s stock has fallen by -2.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.66% and a quarterly rise of 6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for BSBR’s stock, with a 7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSBR Trading at 7.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +7.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSBR fell by -3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. saw 11.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stands at +10.17. The total capital return value is set at 4.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), the company’s capital structure generated 334.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.99. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.