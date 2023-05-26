Ball Corporation (BALL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 37.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78.

The public float for BALL is 311.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.30% of that float. On May 26, 2023, the average trading volume of BALL was 1.64M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) has plunged by -0.75 when compared to previous closing price of 53.69, but the company has seen a -3.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BALL’s Market Performance

BALL’s stock has fallen by -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.00% and a quarterly drop of -6.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Ball Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.78% for the last 200 days.

BALL Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.36. In addition, Ball Corporation saw 4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from HAYES JOHN A, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $58.40 back on Feb 06. After this action, HAYES JOHN A now owns 480,552 shares of Ball Corporation, valued at $5,840,173 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Daniel William, the President & C.E.O. of Ball Corporation, purchase 6,400 shares at $54.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Fisher Daniel William is holding 107,997 shares at $348,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ball Corporation (BALL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.