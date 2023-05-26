Azul S.A. (AZUL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.62 in comparison to its previous close of 8.88, however, the company has experienced a 6.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZUL is $59.96, which is $1.75 above the current price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on May 26, 2023 was 3.72M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stock saw an increase of 6.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 58.80% and a quarterly increase of 111.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.07% for Azul S.A. (AZUL).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.63% for AZUL’s stock, with a 23.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZUL Trading at 30.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +53.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.74. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 52.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.