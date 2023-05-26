Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.69 compared to its previous closing price of 141.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) is above average at 26.79x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is $147.20, which is -$4.69 below the current market price. The public float for ACLS is 32.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACLS on May 26, 2023 was 572.20K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS’s stock has seen a 5.10% increase for the week, with a 28.71% rise in the past month and a 23.02% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.73% for ACLS’s stock, with a 60.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACLS Trading at 18.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.70. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 91.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from PUMA MARY G, who sale 19,722 shares at the price of $151.83 back on May 25. After this action, PUMA MARY G now owns 300,686 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $2,994,391 using the latest closing price.

Low Russell, the President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 4,980 shares at $153.13 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Low Russell is holding 64,701 shares at $762,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.