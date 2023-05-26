Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is above average at 31.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) is $34.11, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXTA on May 26, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 29.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/01/21 that A Pandemic Recovery Stock Play With Inflation Protection Built In

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a -4.36% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.26% drop in the past month, and a 1.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for AXTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.42% for the last 200 days.

AXTA Trading at -1.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.43. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 16.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from COOK WILLIAM M, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $29.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, COOK WILLIAM M now owns 4,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $73,875 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., purchase 34,440 shares at $29.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 34,440 shares at $1,005,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.