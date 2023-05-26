Avnet Inc. (AVT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT)’s stock price has soared by 4.24 in relation to previous closing price of 42.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) Right Now?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVT is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AVT is $46.71, which is $3.17 above the current price. The public float for AVT is 89.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVT on May 26, 2023 was 547.75K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT’s stock has seen a 3.21% increase for the week, with a 8.86% rise in the past month and a -3.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for Avnet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.48% for AVT’s stock, with a 3.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AVT Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.88. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from GALLAGHER PHILIP R, who sale 32,740 shares at the price of $41.35 back on May 15. After this action, GALLAGHER PHILIP R now owns 176,334 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $1,353,799 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE JAMES A, the Director of Avnet Inc., sale 72,851 shares at $41.69 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that LAWRENCE JAMES A is holding 15,100 shares at $3,037,158 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+12.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at +2.85. The total capital return value is set at 16.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 17.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 2.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avnet Inc. (AVT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.