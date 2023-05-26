Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has plunged by -1.93 when compared to previous closing price of 3.11, but the company has seen a 10.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/07/21 that Blackstone to Invest in Autolus Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUTL is 1.50.

The average price recommended by analysts for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is $6.63, which is $4.25 above the current market price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On May 26, 2023, AUTL’s average trading volume was 604.14K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL stock saw an increase of 10.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 85.98% and a quarterly increase of 63.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.89% for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 32.96% for AUTL’s stock, with a 29.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUTL Trading at 50.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +76.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 60.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.